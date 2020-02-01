advertisement

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Wolves tonight. They remain in sixth place in the Premier League. They are one point behind Sheffield United, while they can compete with today’s opponents at 35 points.

It wasn’t a bad performance on the part of Solskjær, but they ultimately lacked the quality to crush a stubborn wolf team.

Since Rashford was absent due to injury, the first three did not sparkle. Martial, James and Mata failed to do anything.

advertisement

Gary Neville spoke after the game about Sky Sports and admitted that United lags far behind its rivals in terms of quality in the front areas of the field:

“Recruiting players was not good enough. They are returning to Falcao, Di Maria. They are seeing what Liverpool and Tottenham have done …” @ GNev2 says United’s game plan was correct tonight but the quality of their XI was maintained them back.

Report: https://t.co/glbR9njRAa pic.twitter.com/3ebstmw7Ak

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2020

Ultimately, it depends on the quality. You see the first three in the first half, Martial, James and Mata, then in the second half Martial, James and Pereira, who are far below the quality of the world-class teams in this league and in Europe …

All big teams that have spent a lot of money in the past five or six years do not have such front three. They have real top players that make the difference in tight games.

Manchester United’s schedule was good, the problem is that the quality at the top of the field is not what it should be.

Ed Woodward has been criticized for his approach to the transfer market, but the club cannot be accused of not having spent any money. They’ve put together one of the most expensive squads in the game’s history, and their current position is a damned indication that Woodward is able to put together a competitive squad.

United has consistently followed the biggest names in the game, but has often fired backwards. Those who sign have often failed.

Although their approach may have changed a bit in the past 12 months, they still have a long way to go. Neville asked who would make these decisions at the club, and United kept missing talented players:

At 0-0, they had to get Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot out. This tells you exactly where Manchester United is located.

I know they have some injuries, but you will always get some injuries. Other teams also have injuries …

It is the second highest payroll in Europe that Manchester United has received. It’s not just about money and throwing it away, you have to throw the money in and bring in the right players.

That is the big problem at Manchester United. I am not sure who has been responsible for recruiting in the past seven or eight years.

You see Liverpool with Mane and Salah, who were well-known players. Firmino is less from Germany, but these players were available.

Manchester United must have looked at them for the past seven or eight years, and other teams have taken them when Manchester United hasn’t.

SEE ALSO: Even Odion Ighalo’s agent was shocked by Manchester United Move

advertisement