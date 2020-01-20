advertisement

The Liverpool-Manchester United weekend goal may not have been a shot, but the gap between the two teams was evident in the 90 minutes.

The away team was a little late, and although they could have sneaked a point, you could hardly say it was deserved. The fact that Roy Keane said his former team did well in an Anfield loss shows how much he now expects from Manchester United.

Gary Neville also loved Liverpool after the competition, perhaps to justify defeat. Still, he destroyed his old team last night.

In the Gary Neville podcast, the Sky Sports expert said United has made a mess considering how much money they have spent in the past few seasons.

Although he apparently did not directly criticize the club owners, which he has been accused of several times in the past, he instead aimed at Ed Woodward. Neville said that he and his management team will ultimately have to be held responsible for the condition the force is in:

I can’t change United’s property, nobody can change it. I’m having trouble understanding why the owners continue to trust the management team to oversee the construction of a Premier League title winning team since Sir Alex left.

I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United has the second highest payroll in the world. And that’s the squad they have. It is unforgivable. It’s really.

I can’t believe the investment that has gone into the squad for the past five, six, seven years, and you’re ending up on the pitch.

If you don’t lose your job because you got this investment, this pay slip and the team on the pitch, then I have to say that something is really wrong.

There is real talent in this management team … but in terms of what the club has been doing for several years, the best football operators are put into this club and they don’t. You don’t and it’s a mess.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without Marcus Rashford in the next three months, which means the club may have to enter the transfer market this month in search of a striker. Your followers hope that on this occasion they will be more successful than in the past.

