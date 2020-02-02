advertisement

Gary Neville saw signs from Juan Sebastian Veron at Bruno Fernandes’ debut for Manchester United, but was ultimately encouraged by the midfielder’s representation.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday when United was detained by Wolves in a 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

The Portuguese international, who was signed by Sporting CP for £ 67m, had five shots, three of which fell on goal, and tried 88 passes at play, although he had no direct chance of any of his teammates.

Neville saw enough to take advantage of Fernandes’ composed opening, but felt paid to move after comparing his 10th role efforts to those of Veron, who struggled between 2001 and 2003 with United to keep up.

“It’s early, but I like what he did,” former United defender Neville told Fernandes at Sky Sports. “I thought he was okay, it was a difficult game for him.

“We have heard a lot about his assists and goals and how he can influence the games at the top of the field, but when he got into a more midfield role alongside Fred in the second half, I actually thought he was right did well.

“He has shown a lot of experience and discipline in order not to expose himself too much.

“He played number 10 in the first half and reminded me a little of Juan Sebastien Veron when he first came to Manchester United.

“He stormed around and moved everywhere. He was busy looking for rooms, but wasn’t really playing in one position.

“I prefer him in the second half when he was a bit more controlled and I thought it was a decent debut from him.

“Fred has appeared in the past few weeks and these two could control the games – there is a promise.”

However, Neville was less polite about United’s loan to striker Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Shenhua, describing it as a desperate move.

While ex-Watford striker Ighalo could be a success, the eight-time Premier League winner is amazed at how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fought for so long on the closing date when Romelu Lukaku, who is now at Inter, expressed his wish has brought to leave.

Neville said, “They just needed a body in this area, Marcus Rashford will be a few more months away. Unfortunately, I can’t let the club off the hook.

“Romelu Lukaku told us a few weeks ago that he announced that he would be leaving in February or March last year. This is nine months to be able to sign a striker for the club in the long term.”

“And yet they desperately made one on the deadline.

“The boy can do very well. He could come in and settle in, he could score goals and do a job for the club.”

“The fact that the club was in this position and knew that Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku had left for many, many months shows that Manchester United is having difficulty navigating intelligently through the transfer market right now.”

