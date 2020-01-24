advertisement

Those who are familiar with weapons will know about the responsibilities that come along with being in a range of weapons. While hitting the shooting range can be a fun time for those who know what they are doing, there are rules set in stone that should not be broken at all times.

While some may be able to argue or be considered more important than others, the four that everyone can agree on are the following: Never point a gun at something you’re not ready to shoot, Keep up security until you are ready to ignite, remove your finger from the trigger until you are ready to ignite, and always handle a weapon as it is loaded.

These rules should not apply to deputy journalists, however.

I still can’t understand that a Vice reporter, in a video on “smart weapons” helping to prevent accidental shooting, decided it was a good idea to show a Thompson, who had a drug spell, in his cameraman, pull the trigger, and then say, “I didn’t think he would do it.” pic.twitter.com/O3M3kLd0Ag

– Julio Rosas (@ Julio_Rosas11) January 23, 2020

In a video titled “Who Killed Smart Guns” by Motherboard, a blog tech under the umbrella of Vice, journalist Brian Anderson plays with guns in a store, showing them in whatever he feels appropriate.

He then points the gun, which appears to be the Thompson automobile gun with an empty drum-style magazine on it, and pulls the trigger.

Anderson then laughs at the incident, saying “I don’t think he would do it.”

The clip comes from a 2017 documentary and was leaked by Twitter user Julio Rosas. The documentary explored the idea of ​​”smart weapons”, weapons that were designed to ignite in the hands of authorized users.

The full documentary can be viewed here:

