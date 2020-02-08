advertisement

The disappearance rebellion and protesters against the pipeline staged a “primary scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block trains. They are protesting the attack and arrests at an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.

The protest leader rallied activists to shout loud and loud enough to “kill” the giant “pipeline snake” doll that was brought to the protest. “When we shout loud and loud, she will die a more worthy death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.

The purpose of blocking trains is to prevent shipping of pipeline materials west.

This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protesters to express their anger over an early morning attack and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.

GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking the pipeline materials.

