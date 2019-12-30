advertisement

Numerous charges were filed against Andrij Olesiuk after he allegedly handed over $ 4100 to a door-to-door canvas to give to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, according to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

Olesiuk claimed that he did not know the name of the woman to whom he gave the money. He also said the report she gave her was burnt in a house fire.

Over a year ago, Olesiuk had filed numerous charges against him involved in using the Humboldt Broncos fundraiser for his own benefit.

According to evidence and documents from the case, approximately $ 3,700 was deposited into the 33-year-old Olesiuk’s account. Prosecutor Darren Howarth told the court the money was never sent to the Saskatchewan hockey team. The money was raised using the #PrayForHumboldt GoFundMe page.

The trial took place in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday. When Olesiuk testified he said: “My intention was to raise funds for families affected by the tragedy.”

According to Olesiuk, he gave the money on April 24, 2018. He claimed in court that the money totaled $ 4,100.

Olesiuk claimed he gave the money in $ 100 bills and that his family donated about $ 700 to the cause.

He was charged and arrested in November 2018.

Olesiuk claimed he sent the money by canvas because it would be easier than traveling to Humboldt. He also said it appeared to be legal.

The GoFundMe page specified that Olesiuk had to give money directly to the team. He was not sure where the money he had donated to his wife had ended.

His prosecutor said: “You gave it to someone you didn’t know … You don’t even know if it represented the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.”

Olesiuk replied, “I don’t know for sure.”

He also said the house fire occurred three months after the incident, destroying his bill which was delivered to him two days after the money was handed over.

According to police, there were 35 people who contributed to the GoFundMe site before it was shut down a few weeks after the accident.

Olesiuk was involved in the charges:

Fraud over $ 5,000

Fraud under $ 5,000

Possession of property obtained from crime above $ 5,000

Possession of property obtained from crime under $ 5,000

Money laundering money laundering

According to RCMP Cpl. Craig Hall, most of the money was spent on the Tire Canal, convenience stores and fast food restaurants.

Concluding arguments are taking place on Thursday morning.

