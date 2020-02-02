advertisement

HBO late-night host Bill Maher shredded Elizabeth Warren’s latest smart antiques as “crazy stuff”, asking her if she is running for President of the United States or “running for President of Berkeley.” Warren’s well-deserved rebuke of Warren’s liberal comedian shows that her identity politics obsession is reaching such absurd levels that even her own side is rolling her eyes.

The Democratic presidential nominee of 2020 faces this widespread ridicule after announcing on January 30 that she would delegate her choice of education secretary to a transgender child. Yeah, seriously: This sounds like a parody title in Onion or the Babylonian Bee, but it’s really true.

Warren pledged during a campaign event to elect “someone who teaches in a public school” as education secretary, and assured voters that her choice would be subject to the approval of a “new trans person.” She appears to have referred to a 9-year-old child of transgender identity, Jacob, who asked a question during one of the Democratic presidential debates.

advertisement

She continued: “I will have an education secretary for this young person to interview the interview on my behalf, and only if this person believes that the nominee of our Secretary or Secretary of Education is absolutely committed to creating a welcoming environment , a safe environment, and a complete education curriculum for everyone wants that person to actually advance to be an education secretary. “

This is almost beyond parody.

Yes, Warren is going through the polls and it’s not exactly shocking to see being caught in the straws as her bid for the White House looks increasingly bleak. But literally promising to transfer your own kids cabinet selection from your own resources is a staggeringly unstable position for the supposed “winning policy” candidate to take.

Why don’t trans kids choose the secretary of defense? Vice President? Better yet, Warren could just take a survey of her local kindergarten class and see who she thinks should complement her cabinet.

The transgender aspect of this is almost irrelevant. Transgender or not, the belief in the federal government’s management of a genuine child is absurd.

There is also something simply weird contrary to Warren’s point. Do all transgender children think the same? Certainly not. It is likely that some trans children would approve of a nominee while others would not approve of the same name. In what universe is the arbitrary chance of a trans marker child adopting a random denominator quite worthy of being a deciding factor?

This is fantastic land folly, straight from the Berkeley Gender Studies department.

I still cannot believe that a current candidate, presidential leader for a major U.S. political party made that statement. Heck, we can also make trans child president at this point. Even a child is likely to be much more sensitive than Warren.

Brad Polumbo is the Editor of Controller Contributor Opinion in the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Polumbo.

advertisement