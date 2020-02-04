advertisement

Garibaldi at Squamish is asking the province to extend the Environmental Assessment Certificate [EA] by five years.

Sabina FooFat, Garibaldi’s project manager at Squamish or GAS, said the company is expected to submit its application in April this year. The processing time is expected to be nine months.

The proposed development would bring a ski area to Brohm Ridge north of the city. The project is expected to bring thousands of jobs and tourists to the region. It was met with mixed reactions from both residents and elected officials.

The GAS environmental assessment certificate was issued in January 2016 and is valid until January 2021.

If the renewal is successful, the certificate is valid until 2026.

The EA certificate contains 40 conditions, which are divided into categories, e.g. B. Conditions Before Construction, Conditions Before Construction, Conditions Before Operation and Operating Conditions.

According to FooFat, GAS is currently focused on meeting pre-construction conditions.

This includes a requirement for an Aquatic Effects Management Plan [AEMP] and a Brohm River Management Plan.

One of the conditions is that the AEMP must be completed by the third anniversary of the issue of the certificate.

“The aim of the AEMP must be to investigate and identify potential environmental impacts in the EU

the aquatic reception environment that may result from the project activities

“Adaptive management to mitigate the effects,” says the table of conditions for the EA certificate.

FooFat also noted that the company is currently working on its Biodiversity and Ecology Retention Management Plan, which is intended to provide information on wildlife and vegetation management in the region, among other things.

Another condition for the certificate, a transportation plan, is also in the works, she said.

Finally, the scope of the plan for the acquisition and preservation of traditional ecological knowledge is also examined.

“[This] is one of the most important conditions, and this must be done in collaboration with Squamish Nation,” she wrote.

“This condition will guide site development, support the development of an indigenous tourism plan, and most importantly, help create protocols to protect and preserve the Squamish Nation’s traditional knowledge of the project area.”

When The Chief received questions from The Chief about the proposed expansion, the Squamish district made no new comment, but referred to an old statement made by Mayor Karen Elliott last year.

“We recognize that this advocate needs the support of local government to move forward, and the Squamish district has been very clear about our outstanding concerns since the environmental assessment process, not least the impact on the highway and regional transportation network,” Elliott reads from October 2019.

“Other concerns arise from a lack of clear understanding of the socio-economic impact that was last assessed in 2010, water supply and the impact on Paradise Valley residents, the impact on local real estate, and the impact on staff / affordability At the same time, we requested advocates for tax impact assessments, particularly to investigate the project’s commercial failure scenarios, to mitigate the potential negative impact of this development on future DOS taxpayers until it addresses our concerns. “

