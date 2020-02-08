advertisement

Gareth Bale is back in the Real Madrid squad after Zinedine Zidane insisted that there was no problem between the two.

Bale, who has had an below-average season, last played for Madrid in the Copa del Rey against Unionistas de Salamanca on 22 January.

The ankle blow he had suffered in that encounter was minor, but after being skipped for the next game – a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid – he failed to get back in for the next three games to win back the competition.

advertisement

READ |

Zidane wants to react to Real Madrid after Copa del Rey struck

Most recently, Madrid lost 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, and despite third place in Los Blancos, Rodrygo Goes is one of the guests that emerged from the tour group.

Eden Hazard also has to give up – the Belgian still had to give up after an ankle injury he sustained in November, even though he had made a comeback in training more than two weeks ago.

Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are also returning as Madrid aim to restore six points ahead of Barcelona at the summit against former coach Quique Setien’s former team, Real Betis.

advertisement