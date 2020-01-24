advertisement

Succulents in a terrarium. (Photo by Brewbooks / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0, General)

Green thumb or not, it’s fun to learn about plants, whether it’s a garden lesson or a visit to a botanical garden.

JAN. 25

Armstrong Garden Centers classes: “Cultivation of berries”, 9 am free classes. Call to confirm that your head office is holding the class. Coming “pet-friendly houseplants”, 9 a.m., February 1st. Locations: 5816 San Fernando Road, Glendale (818-243-4227); 1515 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge (818-790-2555); 12920 Magnolia Blvd., Sherman Oaks (818-761-1522); 50 Taylor Court, Thousand Oaks (805-497-9223). Check the website for other locations. www.armstronggarden.com

JAN. 29

Succulent Terrarium Workshop: Joan Borgman leads a practical course from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Minimum age: adults. San Fernando Library, 217 N. Maclay Ave. 818-365-6928. bit.ly/2Rgfmm4

UPCOMING

Theodore Payne Foundation classes: “Right Plant, Right Place” with Lili Singer, 1:00 p.m. February 1 (USD 35). Lawn to Garden Basics, a walk and conversation with Flora Ito, 8:30 a.m., February 7 (USD 25); “Propagation of native plants from cuttings”, with Tim Becker, 9 a.m., February 8 ($ 65); Irrigation practices for native plant gardens, with Tim Becker, 1:30 p.m. February 8 (USD 40); “Native Plant Maintenance, a walk and a conversation with Tim Becker, February 14, 9 a.m. ($ 20). Reservation needed. 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. 818-768-1802. www.theodorepayne.org

The art of flower arrangement: Camille Van Ast, a flower exhibition judge and an Ikebana teacher, explains the art of Japanese Ikebana and other types of floral arrangements at a meeting of the Malibu Garden Club on February 5, 9:30 a.m. Point Dume Club House, 29500 Heathercliff Drive, Malibu. Glen, 310-592-1013. malibugardenclub.org

San Fernando Valley Orchid Society: 7:00 p.m. Feb. 5, Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. 818-645-3815. www.sfvos.com

From the beehive to the table: Robin Ghermezi, beekeeper of LSG Honey Co. in Chatsworth, discussed the topic at a meeting of the Burbank-Valley Garden Club on February 6th at 10:00 a.m. Christian church with a small white chapel, parish hall, 1711 N. Avon St., Burbank. 818-848-0313.

VISIT

Adamson House and Malibu Lagoon Museum: Guided tours of the house, 11 am-3pm Friday Saturday. Garden tour, Friday 10 a.m. Entry $ 7; $ 2 ages 6-16; Cash only. 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 310-456-8432. www.adamsonhouse.org

Botanical Garden of the Conejo Valley: The special gardens include bird species, butterflies, deserts, rare fruits, herbs, orchards and tranquility. Hours: daily sunrise-sunset. Closed on July 4th; Heavy rain and when the trails are muddy (the trails can be muddy for several days after the rain). Kindergarten: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 400 W. Gainsborough Road, thousand oaks. 805-494-7630. www.conejogarden.org

Descanso Gardens: The specialty gardens include primeval forests, native California, camellias, Japanese, lilac, oak forests and roses. Hours: 9 am-5pm daily (except closed at Christmas). Entry $ 9; $ 6 seniors and students; $ 4 ages 5-12. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Canada Flintridge. 818-949-4200. www.descansogardens.org

Gardens of the World: The specialty gardens include perennial English, French, Italian, Japanese, missionary and rose gardens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday closed on major holidays. Free. 2001 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 805-557-1135. www.gardensoftheworld.info

The Getty Center: Visit the grounds and the central garden. Check the website for hours. Free admission. Parking $ 20; $ 15 after 3:00 p.m. Getty Center Drive on North Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles. 310-440-7300. www.getty.edu

Huntington Botanical Gardens: The specialty gardens include Australian, Chinese, desert, herb, Japanese, palm and rose gardens. Hours: 10 am-5pm daily except Tuesday. Closed on New Year’s Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission $ 25 / $ 29; $ 21 / $ 24 65+ and 12-18 years old; $ 13 ages 4-11 (first prize is weekday; second is weekend). 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 626-405-2100. www.huntington.org

The Japanese garden: Stroll through the “dry” Zen meditation and the “wet” gardens. Opening times: 11 am-4pm Monday Thursday; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Guided tours by appointment from Monday to Thursday in the morning. Call to check for unscheduled closings. closed when it rains 24 hours before opening and during opening hours; Closed on all public holidays in Los Angeles. Entry $ 5; $ 3 for 62 and older and 12 and younger (cash only). 6100 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys. 818-756-8166. www.thejapanesegarden.com

Lake Shrine Meditation Gardens: You can find rules of conduct on the website. Hours: 9 am-4:30pm Tuesday Saturday; Noon-4.30pm Sunday. Closed on Mondays, on major holidays and in heavy rain. 17190 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades. 310-454-4114. www.lakeshrine.org

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Gardens: The specialty gardens include water, herb, herbaceous, rose and southern California landscapes, rainbow snakes, water protection and a tropical greenhouse. The historical part includes the Queen Anne Cottage and the Santa Anita Depot. Hours: 9 am-4.30pm daily except Christmas. Entry $ 9; $ 6 for 62 years and older and students; $ 4 for children between 5 and 12 years old. Tram tour: noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm Saturday Sunday; $ 5,301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 626-821-3222. www.arboretum.org

