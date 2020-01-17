advertisement

Visitors enjoy the backdrop on a cool winter afternoon at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Green thumb or not, it’s fun to learn about plants, whether it’s a garden lesson or a visit to a botanical garden.

JAN. 18

Theodore Payne Foundation classes: Two classes: “Sustainable Slopes” with Joshua Link, 1:30 p.m. ($ 25); “Native Seed-Starting Workshop” with Tim Becker, 1:30 p.m. ($ 65). Reservation needed. 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. 818-768-1802. www.theodorepayne.org

JAN. 21

Everything you always wanted to know about mosquitoes: Guest speaker Diana Gutierrez, liaison officer for the Vector Control district in the Los Angeles area, discussed the topic at a meeting of the Southern California Garden Club at 11:00 a.m. The meeting begins with a plant market and an exhibition of plant samples at 9:30 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 10:00 a.m., followed by an interactive game activity presented by club member Bette Tang. Bring your own lunch, at noon. Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. Email: gregpokorski@earthlink.net. 818-361-7873. www.southerncaliforniagardenclub.com

JAN. 23

Ventura County Rose Society: Guest speaker Lisa Mazzela-Bennett from Star Roses and Plants explains the company’s assortment of roses for the period 2020-2021, tips for rose growing and disease prevention, 7:30 p.m. Members of the association give advice on growing roses, 6.30 p.m., followed by a small rose show and information about the association, 7.00 p.m. Confereter of the Ventura County Office of Education, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. Janet, 818-993-6622; Barbara, 805-499-1657. www.venturacountyrosesociety.org

UPCOMING

Theodore Payne Foundation classes: “Right Plant, Right Place” with Lili Singer, 1:00 p.m. February 1 (USD 35). Lawn to Garden Basics, a walk and conversation with Flora Ito, 8:30 a.m., February 7 (USD 25); “Multiplication of native plants from cuttings”, with Tim Becker, 9 a.m., February 8 ($ 65). Reservation needed. 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. 818-768-1802. www.theodorepayne.org

Armstrong Garden Centers classes: “Cultivation of berries”, January 9, January 25. Free courses. Call to confirm that your head office is holding the class. Upcoming “animal-friendly houseplants”, 9 a.m., February 1st. Locations: 5816 San Fernando Road, Glendale (818-243-4227); 1515 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge (818-790-2555); 12920 Magnolia Blvd., Sherman Oaks (818-761-1522); 50 Taylor Court, Thousand Oaks (805-497-9223). Check the website for other locations. www.armstronggarden.com

VISIT

Adamson House and Malibu Lagoon Museum: Guided tours of the house, 11 am-3pm Friday Saturday. Garden tour, Friday 10 a.m. Entry $ 7; $ 2 ages 6-16; Cash only. 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 310-456-8432. www.adamsonhouse.org

Botanical Garden of the Conejo Valley: The special gardens include bird species, butterflies, deserts, rare fruits, herbs, orchards and tranquility. Hours: daily sunrise-sunset. Closed on July 4th; Heavy rain and when the trails are muddy (the trails can be muddy for several days after the rain). Kindergarten: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 400 W. Gainsborough Road, thousand oaks. 805-494-7630. www.conejogarden.org

Descanso Gardens: The specialty gardens include primeval forests, native Californians, camellias, Japanese, lilac, oak forests and roses. Hours: 9 am-5pm daily (except closed at Christmas). Entry $ 9; $ 6 seniors and students; $ 4 ages 5-12. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Canada Flintridge. 818-949-4200. www.descansogardens.org

Gardens of the World: The specialty gardens include perennial English, French, Italian, Japanese, missionary and rose gardens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday closed on major holidays. Free. 2001 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 805-557-1135. www.gardensoftheworld.info

The Getty Center: Visit the grounds and the central garden. Check the website for hours. Free admission. Parking $ 20; $ 15 after 3:00 p.m. Getty Center Drive on North Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles. 310-440-7300. www.getty.edu

Huntington Botanical Gardens: The specialty gardens include Australian, Chinese, desert, herb, Japanese, palm and rose gardens. Hours: 10 am-5pm daily except Tuesday. Closed on New Year’s Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission $ 25 / $ 29; $ 21 / $ 24 65+ and 12-18 years old; $ 13 ages 4-11 (first prize is weekday; second is weekend). 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 626-405-2100. www.huntington.org

The Japanese garden: Stroll through the “dry” Zen meditation and the “wet” gardens. Opening times: 11 am-4pm Monday Thursday; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Guided tours by appointment from Monday to Thursday in the morning. Call to check for unscheduled closings. closed when it rains 24 hours before opening and during opening hours; Closed on all public holidays in Los Angeles. Entry $ 5; $ 3 for 62 and older and 12 and younger (cash only). 6100 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys. 818-756-8166. www.thejapanesegarden.com

Lake Shrine Meditation Gardens: You can find rules of conduct on the website. Hours: 9 am-4:30pm Tuesday Saturday; Noon-4.30pm Sunday. Closed on Mondays, on major holidays and in heavy rain. 17190 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades. 310-454-4114. www.lakeshrine.org

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Gardens: The specialty gardens include water, herb, herbaceous, rose and southern California landscapes, rainbow snakes, water protection and a tropical greenhouse. The historical part includes the Queen Anne Cottage and the Santa Anita Depot. Hours: 9 am-4.30pm daily except Christmas. Entry $ 9; $ 6 for 62 years and older and students; $ 4 for children between 5 and 12 years old. Tram tour: noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm Saturday Sunday; $ 5,301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 626-821-3222. www.arboretum.org

