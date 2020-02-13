Gardeners on a main road to Burton fear that weeks of road work will ruin their busiest season.

The A444 at Woodland Road, Stanton will be hit by another seven weeks of construction, which will dismay the owners of the Stanton nurseries after being severely affected by six months of similar work last year.

James Tucker, who runs a landscaping business in his parents’ Stanton nurseries. He said the final roadwork, which is part of the work of Midland real estate developer Taylor Wimpey, in his Kiln Meadows subdivision, will start during the bedding season – one of the busiest times of the year for the company.

Her parents Jenny and Bill Tucker spoke out last year when the A444 was hit by major delays due to six months of on and off road work, also related to housing development, which led customers to stay away.

Tucker said the latest work will cause them even more trouble at one of their busiest times.

Their son James, 42, said, “It will ruin our season. It is a busy time for us. It is at the start of the bedding season that people want to go out in the garden.

“The last time was six months of road works, and people avoided the area like the plague.

“I don’t know why the work is taking so long. They should do everything at the same time.

“I don’t know how Taylor Wimpey does it. With Virgin Media, which is digging higher, we had weeks of notice, but it seems that suddenly Taylor Wimpey instantly pressed the button.

“There has been very little planning and no advance notice for us.

“For us, it’s rush hour, so it will be a real detriment to the company. I know people won’t want to stay in traffic.”

New road construction is expected to start in early March and will last seven weeks – when many people buy bedding plants in garden centers.

It is understood that this will pave the way for the creation of a third access route to the development of 132 Kiln Meadows homes.

However, road works have already appeared along the section for electricity and the LV also as part of the new development before the start of work on the track.

Taylor Wimpey previously apologized for the inconvenience caused by the work. He indicates that once the electrical and LV works are finished, these last works will start.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said, “We would like to thank motorists and local residents for their continued patience and cooperation as we undertake this work.

“We have made every effort to ensure that this work is completed as convenient and safe as possible and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

