advertisement

While the world is currently on high alert for the corona virus, a previous owner of 8 Grosvenor Terrace in Monkstown, Co Dublin, had a significant proportion of losses from the outbreak of yellow fever in the late 19th century.

Grace Anna Sophia Caulfeild lost her husband Rev. Charles Caulfeild and three nieces to the mosquito-borne disease in Nassau, Bahamas, where her husband was a bishop. In 1862 there was an epidemic in which almost 2,000 people died.

advertisement

Grace Caulfeild, who stayed in the imposing Victorian residence until her death in 1896, is considered more than the grandmother of the prolific Irish artist Sir William Orpen.

The house, built in the mid-1840s, sits at the end of a terrace of only eight houses at the intersection of Grosvenor Terrace and Pakenham Road, and has corner parking for three cars off the street.

A living room

The kitchen

The two-storey garden plot with an area of ​​288 square meters was auctioned in 2014 by its current owner for 1.935 million euros and was thus significantly above the advertised AMV of 1.5 million euros.

In 2015, the owner commissioned the architectural firm de Blacam and Meagher to modernize and expand the property. A winter garden was added to the back of the house, as was a wonderful garden room covered with cedar wood, which is discreetly behind a wall of hedges and extends the property by another 34 m².

At the garden level, a bulkhead of pillars was added in a large area to create a corridor lined with storage space, and the old coal room was converted into a wine cellar.

The bright winter garden, which was added at the back and is connected to the kitchen via French doors, can also be used as a wonderful dining room due to the view of the garden.

In the current layout, the dining room is on the garden level in front of the house, so that the two reception rooms on the upper floor can be used as salons.

These rooms with high ceilings, elaborate cornices and two white marble fireplaces offer a real feeling of luxury. That said, there is a sense of relaxed elegance in the place, with an abundance of antiques and shelves filled to the brim with books.

locker room

The property has four bedrooms, although the smaller storage room on the first floor is used as a dressing room, but could easily be converted back into a bedroom by upgrading high-quality fitted wardrobes.

A study of the first return, which benefits from French doors with stairs leading to the garden, could also serve as the fifth bedroom.

In addition to the excellent interior design, in which the entire house is in a turnkey state, the rear garden is worth a special mention.

The winter garden

A bathroom

The back garden

The corner plot, which is oriented to the southwest, enables the property to have a large garden and is laid out as a lawn, which is framed by a neat boxwood hedge and a Victorian-style herb and vegetable plot with trimmed fruit trees.

The garden room de Blacam and Meagher is really beautiful and a real selling point for the house. The suite is currently designed as a guest suite with a kitchenette and living / dining area and leads to a pot room in which the old granite walls are framed by a cedar and glass ceiling.

The property is within walking distance of Monkstown village, local yacht and tennis clubs, and is available through Sherry FitzGerald for € 2.695 million.

advertisement