Gardaí believes they need more evidence before they can recommend a kidnapping charge against a man suspected of putting a woman in the trunk of his car in Dublin.

The 20-year-old suspect was released on Wednesday morning after being detained for nearly 24 hours in connection with the incident, which hit the woman badly in her late 60s.

A case file is currently being prepared for the prosecutor.

Investigators at Cabra and Blanchardstown stations in Garda believe the man tried to kidnap the woman on Monday morning after a night of drug use.

He has no connection to the victim and there is still no clear motive for the attempted kidnapping.

It is believed that the man, a father of a man from Northern Dublin, said little of any evidence during several Garda interviews.

The defendant has several minor convictions for theft and is currently charged with several alleged “drive-offs” – leaving petrol stations without paying for fuel.

New appeal

On Wednesday, gardaí repeated a call to witnesses for the attempted kidnapping. Shortly before the incident, the victim spoke briefly to an elderly lady who was walking her dog near Comiskeys Pub on Blackhorse Avenue.

“Gardaí is keen to speak to this person who has walked their dog and may be able to assist in the investigation,” a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Blanchardstown Garda station at 01-6667008, where an incident room has been set up.

Gardaí also appeals to all road users who may have been taking camera shots on Blackhorse Avenue at the time.

The incident happened when the woman was out for her regular morning walk. She usually went through the adjacent Phoenix Park, but decided against it this morning for security reasons.

As she walked down Blackhorse Avenue, she met a man standing by a parked car with the trunk open.

The man first tried to put her in the trunk of the car, but the woman struggled, using arms and legs to prevent the trunk from locking after she was pushed in. Her attacker tried to push her into the back seat of the car, but a passing driver – a prison officer on the way to work – stopped and approached and the man sped away.

However, from the description of the suspect’s vehicle passed on to Gardaí by victims and witnesses, it emerged that detectives had quickly associated the car with the recent petrol station departures.

Based on this information, a man was arrested and a car was confiscated for investigation into the departures. Further investigations by gardaí overnight on Tuesday showed that the same vehicle was in the area of ​​the attack at the time of the attack on Monday.

After the vehicle was parked at the scene on Monday at the time of the attack, the suspect in custody for the petrol station departures was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

