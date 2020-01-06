advertisement

A 30-year-old Garda was hospitalized on Sunday after being towed “a considerable distance” by a car fleeing Dundrum city center.

The Garda was hit by a car when it was on patrol around 6.45 p.m. He and other officers were called to an incident in the mall, where they tried to arrest a car occupant along with security guards.

However, the car fled the scene at high speed and hit the injured Garda.

The Garda suffered “significant soft tissue injuries to the lower leg”, but they are not life-threatening. Since then he has been released from the hospital.

The Fiat Bravo’s blue hatchback was reportedly linked to an earlier theft in the area.

The vehicle was later recovered from Gardaí in Kilcarrig Close in Tallaght. The driver of the car is said to be part of a criminal organization that has planned theft in the area.

Before the Dundrum incident, two men in their late forties were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a serious crime.

A spokesman for Lake Garda said that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

