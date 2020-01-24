advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, said on Friday that he had reached a preliminary agreement with the Trump administration on a joint plan to combat the city’s homelessness crisis.

Garcetti said he had discussed plans with Housing and Urban Development Minister Ben Carson when he attended the annual U.S. Mayors’ conference in Washington, DC.

“The city of Los Angeles has already shown a strong commitment to our needy neighbors by building and funding the largest ongoing support building plan in our history,” said Garcetti. “Now we have the opportunity to show our compatriots and Californians how we can rise to the challenge by working across parties to put people first and compassionately accommodate our weakest.”

Garcetti said Thursday was not yet over, but was optimistic that the two sides are making progress towards reaching an agreement on the provision of federal resources, including land, to strengthen local efforts to provide more shelter for the to create people living on the streets.

In a statement after the meeting with Garcetti, Carson said it was “logical” to provide protection to people while building permanent housing. He said HUD offers similar accommodations to people after a natural disaster.

“Today, California, the fifth largest economy in the world and known for its big heart, has women, children and men who wake up on the streets every day,” said Carson. “While the city and the state continue to build and invest in affordable and permanent housing, we have agreed on the need for emergency shelters so that vulnerable people can go to bed with a roof over their heads.”

Citing the ongoing negotiations, Garcetti would not say how much money the Trump administration could contribute. But he said federal aid would not match the hundreds of millions of dollars spent locally.

Garcetti also said he could not yet publicly say where emergency shelters would be. But he added that federal officials had visited locations in Los Angeles County, including property from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“There is excess property that they have everywhere, so I think they looked at everything,” he said.

Lyndi Bell, Los Angeles Homeless Aid Supervisor, and Joe Buscaino, City Council, examine the area around the main post office in San Pedro during the annual homelessness count in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (Photo by Axel Koester, contributing photographer)

Garcetti’s advisors met with Carson’s employees this week after having been on the phone and on-site for months.

In his comments on the Mayors’ Conference, Garcetti downplayed hopes of a massive federal aid package to help cities and states fight homelessness.

“No cavalry comes from Washington,” he said. “But without our state capitals and the state capital, we will not be able to solve this locally.”

Garcetti is under intense pressure to find housing for the city’s up-and-coming homeless population. Despite his efforts to become a Democrat, he sought to help the Trump administration worsen the crisis.

Republican President Trump threatened to take measures for months without consulting the city. But he has taken a more cooperative tone in recent weeks when it became clear that federal officials could do little without local cooperation, the Times reported.

The Los Angeles Homelessness Services Authority announced last week that it would receive nearly $ 130 million from HUD for projects to support the homeless.

