Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed Capri Maddox, a senior advisor to the city attorney, as executive director of the city’s newly formed Department of Civil and Human Rights on Monday, February 10.

Maddox, a former president of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works, is currently overseeing initiatives that include the City Attorney Business Support program, lawyer recruitment, and public relations.

“We can never turn away from the struggle to end discrimination wherever it lives, and I am grateful to Mayor Garcetti for the opportunity to use my work experience, my relationships, and my heart for the people of our city,” said Maddox in one Declaration released by the Mayor’s Office. “We will do everything we can to strengthen our response to inequality and build new partnerships to protect Angelenos from injustice.”

The department is mandated to protect Angelenos and anyone who works or visits the city from discrimination who refuses to treat equality in private employment, housing, education or commerce by initiating and investigating complaints about discrimination, as well as civil and human rights of the city are enforced rights laws.

“Capri’s intellect and strong sense of justice and equality make her an outstanding head of the Civil and Human Rights Department,” said Garcetti. “Everyone in Los Angeles should live free from discrimination that denies human dignity and violates our rights as Americans. We will stand up for each other and put our values ​​at the center of all the work the department will do. “

The Executive Director will also support and advise the Civil and Human Rights Commission and work closely with the heads of government.

The appointment is subject to confirmation from the City Council.

“Capri not only has the leadership experience required to perform this role, but also the temperament and relentless desire for justice that the head of our Civil and Human Rights Department should have,” said Councilor Herb Wesson. “With Capri at the helm of this new department, I know that we will touch the ground from day one. She doesn’t know how to fail. “

Maddox launched the city’s Foster Care Diversion Program. organized the City Prosecutor’s Council; addressed important queries from the Neighborhood and City Council; Participation in criminal and civil matters; and coordinated school security measures with the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to the mayor’s office.

Maddox holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration from the state of Cal State Los Angeles, as well as a law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law.

