Garbine Muguruza hopes to be fit for the Australian Open after leaving Hobart International due to a viral illness.

Former number 1 in the world, Muguruza, has withdrawn from their quarterfinals against Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday.

The two-time Grand Slam winner will face a qualifier in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. She is in the same quarter of the draw as Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber.

Muguruza tweeted: “I’m sorry I couldn’t play today. I’ve had a fever for several days and this morning my body said ‘enough’.

“I will rest today and hope to travel to Melbourne tomorrow. I hope to be able to play (the Australian Open).

“I would like to thank all of the fans in Hobart for their support and love. I hope to come back soon.”

Heather Watson defeated Elise Mertens 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-5 to reach the semi-finals while Kudermetova faces Zhang Shuai.

At Adelaide International Simona Halep suffered a 6-3, 6-2 quarter-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka.

The second half lasted just one hour and nine minutes against Sabalenka, who played seven games in a row to get the first set and win 5-0 in the second.

The Wimbledon winner won the next two games but could not keep the serve to stay in the game.

Sabalenka meets Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals, who defeated Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3.

Top seed Ash Barty repeated her final win at the French Open against Marketa Vondrousova and reached the last four in Adelaide.

Barty hit 20 winners and secured six out of seven breakpoints to secure a 6-3, 6-3 triumph. After the 6: 3 victory against Belinda Bencic against Danielle Collins, the American prevailed against them with 6: 1.

