DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Police say 46-year-old Heather Stoss from Dallas crashed on a parked garbage truck near Wyoming Road and Gypsy Lane just before 10.30 a.m.

Stoss worked as an independent contractor who delivered newspapers for the Times Leader in Wilkes-Barre.

“I know I can say this, that she was a very hard worker,” said Christopher Concert of The Times Leader. “I was satisfied with the work she produced.”

Concert, who is also the mayor of Swoyersville, was her district supervisor for the newspaper.

He says her route has traveled the Back Mountain and believes she may have finished her morning deliveries.

Researchers say that Stoss’s three-year-old granddaughter was in a car seat in the car at the time and was taken to the hospital.

“In any case, we are really sad about this area and prayers to the family,” Concert said.

On Stoss’s Facebook page, she mentions that she was a former member of the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The current fire chief Robert Kile Sr. says she didn’t work for him, but joined his side in earlier emergencies, including during the 2011 floods.

“I worked with Heather several times, especially when we had the floods around the township area of ​​Exeter,” he explained. “If you have someone like it, it’s just an extended part of the brotherhood of the fire department, our families, so to speak, the brothers, fire department, so it’s always hard.”

