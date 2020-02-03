advertisement

Two members of a garbage collection group were stunned by the quantity of drug accessories they found near a public park.

Katie Chitham, 49, is part of the Countesthorpe community waste collection and has decided that she will collect garbage after she finishes work on Friday, January 31.

She made her way around Blaby with another member and found the usual plastic bottles and packaging.

But in addition to this more common waste, she also discovered several used needles scattered next to a hedge near the Oakfield Park parking lot on Hospital Lane.

The 49-year-old woman posted her findings on Facebook to alert residents of the local community.

Speaking to LeicestershireLive, she said: “These needles were found nestled at the foot of a hedge just outside the Oakfield Park car park on Hospital Lane.

“We would normally alert our contacts when cleaning up waste from the Blaby District Council so that they can organize the safe disposal of these items.”

Trash pickers found approximately 13 used needles as they moved around Blaby.

She said: “But keeping in mind the proximity to the park and being a Friday, we took it upon ourselves to safely hold the needles in a few discarded plastic bottles that we found that day.

“Since then, we have led them to clean up the waste to dispose of it safely, but we are strongly encouraged not to collect it ourselves due to the risks associated with handling these items.”

“It shocked and saddened us that someone could be so thoughtless.”

Katie said it is not unusual to find fly knockdowns on litter picks and report their results via an app called “ Love Clean Streets ”.

Among their findings: discarded tires, stolen license plates, toilets, showers, windows, chairs, clothes, kitchen and bathroom tiles, empty paint cans and much more.

But these latest discoveries left her in disbelief.

“A member of our village has already found needles, but it was the first time that Chris and I had witnessed them and it shocked and saddened us that someone could be so thoughtless.

“There were also many of these spoons.

“I think there were 13 needles and a handful of those used spoons.”

The spoons were found next to the packaging with labeling saying “ Vitamin C kit 2 ml at once ”.

The Countesthorpe resident said during the year that she had done this, it became clear that finding high-profile drug-related items is not a rare sight in the county.

