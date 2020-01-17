advertisement

Gap Inc. announced that it no longer intends to split Old Navy into a separate public company.

In a statement released on Thursday, the San Francisco-based company said its board of directors concluded that the “cost and complexity” of splitting into two companies combined with poor overall performance would not, as originally hoped, benefit the bottom line.

“Preparations for the spin have shed light on operational inefficiencies and potential for improvement,” said Robert Fisher, interim president and CEO. “We have learned a lot and intend to operate Gap Inc. more rigorously and transformatively to strengthen our growth brands Old Navy and Athleta, and we are focusing appropriately on the profitability of Banana Republic and Gap.”

Gap Inc. first announced in February that it was split into two listed companies: the Old Navy company and the flagship Gap, as well as Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City. Although Old Navy has been the crown jewel in its financial portfolio for some time, the apparel and accessories retailer has had problems in the past few months, with comparable sales falling 4% in the third quarter.

Along with yesterday’s announcement, Gap Inc. announced the appointment of Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Banana Republic, as Executive Chief of the company’s brand portfolio. Sonia Syngal will continue to serve as President and CEO of the Old Navy division.

In addition, she appointed Teri List-Stoll as EVP and CFO and appointed Julie Gruber as EVP and Global General Counsel, company secretary and chief compliance officer. The company also announced the resignation of Neil Fiske, president and CEO of the Gap brand.

For the year as a whole, Gap Inc. now expects sales to be in the upper range of its previous forecast, with a decrease in the lower single-digit rather than the mid-single-digit range. After a more than expected performance during the critical Christmas season, adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year are expected to be “moderately above” the previous forecast of $ 1.70 to $ 1.75.

“We are working aggressively to stabilize and improve business results,” said List-Stoll. “We are committed to strengthening our strategic direction, tailor-made operating strategies, and operational discipline and accountability that can strengthen the health and profitability of our brands.”

