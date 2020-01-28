advertisement

The revised selection committee with a new chairperson will select the Indian squad for the three ODIs at home in March, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the key candidates for the replacement of outgoing Chairman M.S.K. Prasad (south zone) and Gagan Khoda (middle zone) in the five-member jury.

“The test squad for New Zealand has already been selected by the old committee and the first meeting of the new committee will take place before the home ODI series against South Africa. The shortlisted interviews will take place shortly,” said Ganguly ,

The BCCI President also said that while Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik are members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Gautam Gambhir will be replaced because he cannot hold a position as a MP.

“We decided to replace Gautam and the announcement will be made shortly. Madan Lal and Sulakshana are there, ”he said.

Pandya Fitness

In the meantime, Ganguly also announced that the all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not fit after his back surgery.

“He can’t play now. It will take some time before he gets fit,” said the BCCI president.

Hardik had recently failed the fitness test when trying to return to international cricket.

