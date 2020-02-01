advertisement

A gang of target pickpockets of elderly people in Leicester city center warned police.

Officers say they are investigating a series of devious thefts that have occurred in recent days, including three yesterday.

advertisement

The victims are elderly women.

Downtown police Sgt Nick Davies urged people to keep purses and other valuables such as wallets and phones out of sight in a zipped bag or inside pocket.

They also advise family members or friends to be alert if they are with an elderly relative in the city center.

Sgt Davies said, “Unfortunately, it is the elderly who are targeted.

“People follow them to shops or ATMs and when they see the occasion take the purse.

“We have had a few incidents so far this week, including three yesterday.

“The only time we have been able to get a description of the offenders so far tells us that they are women.

“It is a very simple message, we strongly advise people to keep their handbags and other valuables out of sight.

“You can’t, for example, leave your purse on top of your cart while you’re away.”

Officers patrol downtown in search of thieves.

They also distribute cat bells to help people keep their purses or phones away from thieves.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Officers encourage women, especially the elderly, to attach chains and bells to their purses.

They hope thieves will be deterred from trying to steal handbags with chains attached because the ringing of bells could alert their victims or bystanders.

The bells are available at the Mansfield House police station at Belgrave Gate.

.

advertisement