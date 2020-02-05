advertisement

Jeff Ostrowski @ bio561

Wednesday

February 5, 2020 at 4:21 pm

The Misfits Gaming Group will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $ 95,500 and invest more than $ 1.35 million in its new 18,000 square meter headquarters. The company bundles activities in Los Angeles and Berlin.

advertisement

A sports company will receive more than $ 200,000 in state and local funds to move its headquarters to Boca Raton, Palm Beach County’s Business Development Board said Wednesday.

The Misfits Gaming Group will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $ 95,500 and invest more than $ 1.35 million in its new 18,000 square meter headquarters. The company bundles activities in Los Angeles and Berlin.

The Misfits Gaming Group says it will organize esports events and college tournaments in Florida. Misfits’ Florida Mayhem competes in Activision-Blizzard’s Overwatch League, and his Florida Mutineers play on the Call of Duty circuit.

“Our goal is to support the growth of the Florida esports and gaming community,” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group, in a statement. “We want to offer players a platform where they can connect and show young professionals a way into the industry.”

Misfits Gaming received a total of $ 210,000 in government tax refunds from Enterprise Florida and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The Misfits Gaming Group also received a $ 21,000 grant from Palm Beach County for employment growth and money from Boca Raton.

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@ bio56

advertisement