Suffice it to say that the last few months have not been nice to GameStop. The video game store chain is buffered by trends, including casual gamers who do more of that activity on something other than a traditional game console (think of phones and tablets), and not just that is why physical game disks don’t sell as much as they used to Which. Gamers have also increasingly switched to downloading titles instead of paying $ 60 for a physical version of a physical store.

That is why Moody’s rating agency has lowered GameStop’s creditworthiness in recent days, noting that “persistent competitive threats from downloadable, streaming and subscription game services, as well as the company’s ongoing transformation to improve profitability and improve supplier evolve and partner relationships, increase the business and operational risks of the company during a period of weakness in the industry. ”It is therefore no surprise that in an environment like this the chain thinks that a new sale is the perfect recipe to get customers in and attracts foot traffic, along with the sale.

Starting Monday, GameStop kicks off its ‘For the Love of the Game’ deals to coincide with Valentine’s Day on Friday. This sale runs throughout the week (up to and including Saturday) and includes discounts on everything from best-selling hardware and games to offering an additional 20% bonus. You can get that if you buy a new accessory that costs $ 49.99. In addition, shoppers can spend $ 4.99 on a carrying bag to get an additional 20% discount on all collectibles.

To get an idea of ​​the deals included with this promotion, here’s an example of what you can find in the more than 3,600 stores in the chain:

Hardware and software:

Xbox One X Black 1 TB: $ 349.99 ($ ​​150 saving)

NBA 2K20: $ 29.99 ($ ​​30 savings), plus all virtual NBA 2K20 currencies are 25% off

WWE 2K20: $ 29.99 ($ ​​30 savings)

The Outer Worlds: $ 39.99 ($ ​​20 saving)

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: $ 39.99 ($ ​​20 saving)

Team Sonic Racing: $ 29.99 ($ ​​10 saving)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz: $ 29.99 ($ ​​10 saving)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $ 5.00 (savings of $ 34.99)

Accessories:

Steel Series Arctis 5 PUBG edition gaming headset: $ 59.99 ($ ​​30 saving)

Xbox One LVL50W wireless headset (black): $ 59.99 ($ ​​20 saving)

Seagate 2 TB Game Drive for Xbox One and PS4: $ 79.99 ($ ​​10 saving)

Snowball iCE USB microphone: $ 39.99 ($ ​​10 saving)

Logitech G502 Hero High Perm Mouse: $ 49.99 ($ ​​10 saving)

