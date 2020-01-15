advertisement

The director of GameStop was blunt in his assessment of how the video game retailer was performing during the important holiday quarter that ended earlier this month. In short, the store chain expected it would go bad, but not so bad.

Nearly a third of the company’s sales have evaporated year on year, a decline that GameStop partially blames on anyone just waiting for the long-awaited new PlayStation and Xbox consoles to finally arrive. “We were expecting a challenging sales environment for the holidays, as our customers continue to postpone purchases pending the expected launch of the console by the end of 2020,” said CEO George Sherman about the latest sales results. “However, the accelerated decline in sales of new hardware and software that came from Black Friday and the entire month of December was far below our expectations, due to the general trends in the industry.”

GameStop says its opinion that things will improve as soon as new consoles arrive is supported by what it says its strong sales remain associated with the Nintendo Switch, which has sold more than 40 million units worldwide – and within 2 million sales of the Switch Lite within 11 days of launch.

advertisement

Unfortunately, new offers from Sony and Microsoft – the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively – will not come out on time so that the chain can reverse a sales picture that is so bad, the company has adjusted its sales prospects for the rest of the year. Both consoles must arrive on time for the holidays later this year, but not before GameStop will close no fewer than 200 underperforming stores in the US, Europe and Australia next month.

The company’s shares have also recently reached record levels. “Although we expect the challenges we faced in the fourth quarter to continue into fiscal year 2020, we are convinced that we have the right long-term action plans to optimize profitability and increase new revenue streams prior to new console plans. introductions for vacation 2020, “Sherman said.

Image source: TANNEN MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

.

advertisement