It is hard to believe that it was 10 years ago that Whistler hosted the February 2010 Olympic Games first and then the Paralympic Games in March.

Everyone has memories of the event, including those who would rather leave the city than endure the thousands who came here to attend and celebrate the world’s greatest sporting event.

I stayed, worked as a reporter every day for weeks, and generally loved everything. The athletes, organizers, supporters, fans and above all the volunteers I met and interviewed were the best part of the experience for me – along with the amazing public transportation! I also decided to take it as a family and we took our children to all concerts, medal ceremonies and events that we could come to here.

In the run-up to the $ 7 billion 2010 games (which includes the upgrade to the Sea to Sky Highway and Canada Line, among other things), there was a lot of discussion about whether Whistler, already a No. 1 ski resort, what is needed is the risk of hosting such an expensive and complex sporting event.

These discussions are conducted by every nation that is considering hosting games when it comes to the decision-making trenches.

But it is becoming increasingly difficult to get taxpayers a successful pitch (maybe that’s why countries whose leaders are not responsible to voters are coming to the bid / host stage more often?) As the event bill grows and grows.

Tokyo is on the program this summer and we are told that these games, which will initially cost about as much as our event, are expected to cost $ 26 billion.

Beijing spent $ 42 billion on hosting in 2008, while Athens spent $ 15 billion on hosting the 2004 Olympic Games (taxpayers in Athens are still estimated to pay approximately $ 56,635 per year until the debts are paid in full). The Sochi Winter Games cost over $ 50 billion!

These concerns came to the fore in Canada when Calgary held a public vote in 2018 about hosting the 2026 games. It went wrong.

“The year 2022 (call for tenders) certainly highlighted the problems we faced in attracting cities, particularly winter cities,” said IOC member and former vice president John Coates at the time the Calgary vote was hosted in a Global News article for the 2022 Winter Games. “We had to do something to cover the cost of the games. Increased costs forced our hand.”

Six cities made official or potential offers to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the Winter Games again being narrowly awarded to Beijing.

Robert VanWynsberghe, professor and sustainability expert at the University of British Columbia, said in the same article: “Combined with the costs, I think this will only be a nuisance. Now that they ask citizens what they think we are I have just saw a large number of cities saying, “You know, we asked the people in the church and they said no.”

In June 2019, the IOC revised its application process in hopes that fewer potential hosts would fail.

The IOC wants cities interested in hosting the games to hold referenda before submitting official offers so that they do not have to withdraw their candidature at a later date.

The period of seven years between the awarding of the games and the venue of the Olympic Games has also been canceled.

These changes mean that choosing a location is a conversation between the IOC and potential venues rather than a choice.

The main decision-making body will be a new commission that will hold talks with potential hosts, with IOC President Thomas Bach admitting that: “One of the cities we could speak to is considered so outstanding by this” future host “commission … could actually only be a candidate. “

But it will take more than that. After the games, the IOC has to contribute to the preservation of the sports facilities and the financial incentives simply have to be greater.

Or is it time to think seriously about holding the games in certain locations that have already been set up as venues?

