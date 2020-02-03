advertisement

The Pac-12 has five teams on the NCAA women’s basketball selection committee, which early revealed the top 16 seeds, led by Oregon, number 4 on the list. The committee released its projection at midnight on Monday night.

From Pac-12 to Oregon come Stanford, Oregon State, UCLA and Arizona. The Wildcats are aiming for their first appearance in an NCAA tournament since 2005.

Oregon’s home base in Eugene is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes from the Portland Regional, and the third largest company, Louisville, is approximately 3½ hours from the Fort Wayne Regional, Indiana. In short, even without a traditional region in the northeast that benefits from the UConn fandom, the tournament is designed to provide a strong local draw for all of its regionals.

UConn is number 5 overall, which would make the huskies behind Louisville number 2 in Fort Wayne. This would repeat last season’s Albany Regional sowing when UConn # 2 defeated # 1 Louisville and rose for the 12th consecutive year in the Huskies final.

Things could be different next month – the committee will make another reveal on March 2nd – but here’s how the regionals are now projecting.

Greenville: 1st South Carolina, 7th NC State, # 11 UCLA, # 15 Iowa The Gamecocks are currently leading the SEC 9-0. South Carolina was the 2017 NCAA champion.

Dallas: 2nd Baylor, 6th Stanford, 12th Gonzaga, 13th Arizona Defending champion Lady Bears, who has dominated the Big 12 for the past ten years, leads the league 8-0.

Portland: 4th Oregon, 8th Maryland, 10th Mississippi State, 14th DePaul The ducks are tied on the Pac-12 with Stanford at 9-1; These teams will meet for the second time this season on February 24th. Oregon defeated Mississippi in the Portland region final last year.

Fort Wayne: 3rd Louisville, 5th UConn, 9th Oregon State, 16th Northwestern The first three seeds were all in the Albany Regional last year. Northwestern is aiming for its second appearance in an NCAA tournament since 1997. the other was in 2015.

The four best seeds – that would be the No. 1 – are all divided into regions that can be reached by car from schools. South Carolina is the No. 1 seed and is located in the Greenville region, about an hour and a half from the Gamecocks campus in Columbia, South Carolina. No. 2 Baylor, the top team in the Dallas Regional, is roughly the same distance from its campus in Waco, Texas.

