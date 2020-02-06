advertisement

COLOMBIA – The Gamecock baseball program celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2010 national team in Founders Park throughout the season. The celebration ends with a Weekend of Champions in Colombia in January 2021, honoring both the national championship teams in 2010 and 2011.

Throughout the season, the 2010 squad will throw the first pitch at selected home games in Carolina, starting with the opening day on February 14 against Holy Cross. There will also be in-game promotions geared towards this historic season.

Fans can relive the 2010 season all year round on the social platforms of the Gamecock baseball. Every Thursday there will be a contribution that highlights the team’s successes during that week in 2010 and leads to the national championship in Omaha.

The January 2021 Weekend of Champions will celebrate the successive national championship teams and enable all members of the team, including players currently playing professional baseball, to participate in the event. The date, location and events for this weekend will be announced at a later date.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season against Holy Cross next Friday (February 14). The first pitch is at 4 p.m. in the start-up park. Season tickets for the 2020 season are still available and can be purchased at ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com.

