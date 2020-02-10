advertisement

NEW YORK – NC State rose to fourth place in the Associated Press women’s college basketball survey. This is the best placement in 20 years.

The Wolfpack, which climbed three places on Monday, have their highest place in the AP Top 25 since January 10, 2000, when they were third. NC State had a big game against Louisville No. 9 on Thursday night. A win would give the pack of wolf a two-game lead at the Atlantic Coast Conference.

South Carolina remained number 1 and received 27 votes from a 30-member media panel. Baylor stayed in second place and got the other three votes in first place. Oregon was a solid third.

advertisement

Although UConn suffered the worst home defeat in 15 years in a game against the ducks a week ago, the company has expanded its series of top five appearances to fifth place. The Huskies have been a top five team for 253 consecutive weeks until February 2005.

UConn was able to maintain its top 5 position as the two teams immediately behind it in the survey – Louisville and Stanford – also lost this week. UConn meets South Carolina on Monday evening.

Mississippi State, UCLA, Stanford, Louisville and Maryland rounded out the top 10.

Oregon State lost two places to 11th place after losing last minute to Arizona State on Friday night and Arizona to Sunday.

Other delicacies from the survey:

Big Ten Showdown: # 17 Iowa will visit Maryland in 10th place on Thursday evening to take control of the Big Ten. The two teams were tied with two defeats at the conference. Maryland has played very well lately with nine wins in a row. The last loss came on January 9th in Iowa – a 66:61 loss. # 19 Northwest also has only two conference losses, with those coming against Iowa and Maryland.

Falling zags: Gonzaga had his 21-game winning streak at Saint Mary on Saturday. The Zags fell four places to 15th place in the survey. Although the team still has a comfortable lead in the West Coast Conference, the loss could affect their chances of hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

advertisement