advertisement

Kyle Krantz has been appointed Special Teams Coordinator and Assistant Defensive Backs Coach by Gamecocks, University of South Carolina chief football coach Will Muschamp announced today.

“After interviewing several people for the position, I found that Kyle was the best fit for our employees,” said Coach Muschamp. “Kyle has worked with our specialist teams for the past four years, including the past two seasons. He has done much of the footwork and game planning for these units and can also bring some new ideas to this facet of the game. If Kyle takes on the role of coordinator, it will also be a seamless transition for our players.

“On the defensive side of the ball, Kyle Travaris will support Robinson with the defensive back,” continued Muschamp. “I will train the inner linebackers while Mike Peterson will continue to train the outer linebackers and John Scott will be responsible for the line of defense.”

advertisement

The 32-year-old Krantz has been part of the Gamecock football program for four years and has been working with coach Muschamp for seven years. From 2016 to 2017, he worked as a defensive analyst for the Gamecocks before moving to linebackers Nickels and SAM as an assistant to the special team in 2018. He briefly returned to an analyst position earlier this month before another position became available. Krantz has 11 years of coaching experience, including nine seasons in the SEC under four different programs.

Denver-born, graduate of the University of Northern Colorado [2009], is married to former Brittany Hauck.

advertisement