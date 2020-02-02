advertisement

COLUMBIA, S. C. (AP) Zia Cooke scored 20 points on Sunday, and South Carolina # 1 used its relentless defense to dismiss Tennessee # 22 for the 15th consecutive time with 69: 48.

The Gamecocks (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) won this season for the sixth time in seven games against ranked opponents.

But South Carolina lost top scorer and rebounder Aliyah Boston when she hobbled off the pitch in the third quarter. She returned to the bench with her right knee clutched tightly and trainer Dawn Staley patted the newcomer on the head as the final phase began.

Boston, who joked and chatted with teammates in the fourth, ended the race with 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Tennessee (17-5, 7-2) had won their last two games in South Carolina. However, under the defensive pressure of the Gamecocks, it quickly subsided.

The Lady Vols only hit four of her first 16 shots and had six sales for the period from 21 to 9 in the opening quarter. They closed on nine points at the start of the third round, but Boston had a basket and four misses to restore South Carolina’s leadership.

Tennessee only shot 34.6% (18 out of 52) and ended with 21 sales.

Rennia Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee, which has lost its eighth consecutive place to an No. 1 opponent since defeating LSU in 2005.

Tennessee, which averaged 16 sales per game, turned the game over eleven times in the first 20 minutes and ended with 38:23 during the break. It was the lowest score in the first half of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Lady Vols seem to be on the right track, under former star guard and trainer Kellie Harper in the first year. However, Tennessee is still looking for the expertise to keep up with the best teams in the country. This season the team lost an average of only 48 points against Stanford, South Carolina and UConn.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks look exactly like the 2017 national champions. There are still tests ahead, including UConn at home on February 10th.

GAME CHANGER

Carolina set the tone early again with 21: 9 in the first quarter and increased to 19 before the end of the first half.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks won the sales battle and forced Tennessee to 21 while only committing six. South Carolina scored 28 points from these 21 Tennessee sales.

