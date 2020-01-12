advertisement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Zia Cooke scored 17 points and led twice in the double digits. South Carolina’s fourth-placed Vanderbilt 93-57 prevailed on Sunday to position the Gamecocks in first place for a possible promotion for the first time this season.

UConn in first place lost to Baylor on Thursday evening. # 2 Oregon lost to the US state of Arizona on Friday evening, and the US state of Arizona angered 55:47 against the US state of Oregon the previous Sunday.

The Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) came in and dominated on the way to a tenth win in a row. Under coach Dawn Staley, they improved to 12-2 against Vanderbilt, including all six in the memorial gym on this route. They also won their first four league games for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

advertisement

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15 points for South Carolina. Laeticia Amihere had 11 and Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston added 10 each.

Chelsie Hall scored 15 points to lead Vanderbilt (12-5, 2-2). Mariella Fasoula added 12.

The Gamecocks opened the game and scored the first nine points. After the first quarter, they ended up with a 12: 3 run and a 21: 9 lead.

But Vanderbilt had won seven of the last eight, despite losing top scorer Brinae Alexander to Achilles on November 28. This series included the Commodores’ first victory in Georgia since 2011 on Thursday evening. The Commodores took the lead 12-2 and within 27:24 against Mariella Fasoula 3-6 in the second round.

Vanderbilt scored no goal later in the quarter and South Carolina had a 38:24 lead at half-time (11).

The Gamecocks caught up in the third round they left off, and Cookes 3 8:03, a 21-point advantage that brought South Carolina 48-24. South Carolina prevailed against Vanderbilt 36:14 in the quarter and led to fourth with 74:38.

advertisement