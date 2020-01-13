advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball is number 1 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, which means a return to the top of the country for the Gamecocks, who spent 12 weeks in this position in the 2014-15 season. Head coach Dawn Staley played one of the toughest schedules in the country, leading the team to a 16-1 record, including a 4-0 start in the SEC game.

South Carolina returns to first place in the AP survey for the first time since February 9, 2015. The Gamecocks reached their first NCAA Final Four at the end of this season.

“Our season’s” Woman Up “theme is about tackling every exercise and game with a focused, disciplined and trusting mindset,” said Staley. “Our players have embraced this process and their dedication to hard work has brought them number 1 in the country.”

This season, the Gamecocks have more RPI top 50 team wins than any other team in the country and their five nationally placed team wins over any other team in the country. South Carolina’s ranked victories include victories over then No. 4 Maryland, then No. 2 Baylor and then no. 13 Kentucky with his lonely loss came to then-no. 17 Indiana in a neutral place.

South Carolina is back in action with SEC rival Missouri on Thursday evening. Taxes in Columbia, Missouri are set at 8:30 p.m. ET in the SEC network.

