advertisement

COLOMBIA – Head coach Mark Kingston announced his opening rotation weekend for the three-game series against Holy Cross this afternoon (Tuesday, February 11). The Gamecocks will go with red shirt right-handed Carmen Mlodzinski, right-handed Brett Kerry and junior right-handed Brannon Jordan for the first three competitions.

Mlodzinski will get the ball on the opening day of the second season in a row after failing to make a decision in the 6-5 loss to Liberty on February 15, 2019.The Clemson game put him out of action for spring. Mlodzinski has had a great summer in the Cape Cod League and is number 7 on D1Baseball.com’s top college prospect list.

Kerry has had a great rookie campaign and was honored with four Freshman All America honors and an SEC All Freshman nod in 2019 from four different organizations. This is Kerry’s third career start for the Gamecocks, as he made no decision against Valparaiso on March 10 and won the Mississippi regular season finale on May 18.

advertisement

Jordan was selected by Tampa Bay Rays in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He attended Cowley County Community College in Kansas for two years and was named Jayhawk East Conference and Region 6 Pitcher of the Year in 2019, honoring 74 in 61.1 innings.

advertisement