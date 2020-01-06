advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock sprinter Wadeline Jonathas will start her career as a professional track and field athlete and will therefore not have to graduate from Gamecocks. Jonathas signed with Stellar Athletics, a London-based athlete management agency.

Jonathas will stay in Columbia for the 2020 academic year to train with South Carolina in preparation for the 2020 Olympics and graduate in retail. She ends her Gamecock career as a two-time NCAA champion, once indoors and once outdoors. In her one season in South Carolina, she finished as a four-time All-American.

“My coaches in South Carolina helped me a lot,” said Jonathas. “I love them. I appreciate them. I am very grateful that I ended up here in South Carolina. They are just incredible. I only know that this is exciting and I am looking forward to the next step. I am looking forward to it to surprise again. “

Jonathas is leaving one of the best college seasons in history. After winning two NCAA championships, Jonathas went on to form the USATF list for the 2019 IAAF World Championship, finishing fourth at 400m, with the fastest college time in history at 49.60 and then won a gold medal with Team USA in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Carolina has participated once this season when a small part of the squad participated in the Clemson Opener on December 7th. The Gamecocks won six of the events they had started to kick-start the Christmas break.

