COLUMBIA, SC – In a season full of coaching changes in Colombia, the Gamecocks lose another assistant coach who is on the program until 2020 – defending coordinator.

“I have recruited from both Boston College and New Mexico, Texas, but I look forward to coming to the city of Austin,” said Hutzler in a press release. “I was only there as a visitor, but I only heard great things from a lot of different people, and I look forward to getting our family there and moving in and getting started.”

Hutzler had spent the last four seasons with the Gamecocks linebackers and also worked as a coordinator for special teams in South Carolina. He previously worked for Will Muschamp in Florida twice, in 2011 and 2014.

