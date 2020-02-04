advertisement

CHARLOTTE, NC. – The South Carolina baseball team will broadcast at least eight games in the ESPN network family. Another 42 games will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus. The Southeastern Conference announced this afternoon (Tuesday, February 4).

The Gamecocks will open their television schedule against Missouri at Founders Park on Saturday March 28th. The first place is planned for 12 noon. and is broadcast on the SEC network. Carolina visits Ole Miss seven days later, on Saturday April 4th, at 7 p.m. Eastern (6:00 p.m. in the middle) first pitch on ESPNU. The next week, Gamecocks will travel to Vanderbilt with the game on Easter Sunday on the SEC Network at 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 in the middle) first pitch.

Carolina welcomes Mississippi State on Thursday April 16 with the game, which will air on ESPNU. The game starts at 7 p.m. The last ESPNU game will take place on Saturday April 25th at the LSU. The first place is planned for 6 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Central) in Baton Rouge, La.

A few games against Arkansas will be on the SEC network. The game on Saturday, May 2nd, now starts at 2:00 p.m. The competition on Sunday, May 3rd, starts at 3:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will then visit Kentucky with the game on Sunday, May 10th, which will be televised on the SEC network with a 12 noon break. Time.

The conference has wildcard slots on April 9, May 8, and the last weekend of the season (May 14-16), as games on these dates can be accessed either through ESPNU or the SEC Network.

Every game in the SEC tournament that will be played in Hoover, Alabama from May 19-24 will be broadcast by the ESPN family. The first 16 games can be seen on the SEC Network. The last game (Sunday, May 24th) will air on ESPN2.

Every home game in Founders Park and all SEC competitions that are not televised are streamed from SEC Network Plus. The schedule begins on Friday, February 14th, against Holy Cross at 4:00 p.m. first pitch. Neutral site competitions against North Carolina (April 7) and USC Upstate (May 14) will also take place on SECN +.

All 56 regular season games will also be available on the Gamecock Radio Network. The flagship 107.5 FM, “The Game”, is the home of the Gamecocks.

NOTE: The game next Sunday against Holy Cross (February 16) was postponed to 12 p.m. first pitch.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TV GAMES

Saturday, March 28 – Missouri – SEC Network (12:00 PM)

Saturday, April 4 – at Ole Miss – ESPNU (7:00 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, April 12 – in Vanderbilt – SEC Network (12 p.m. Eastern)

Thursday April 16 – vs. Mississippi State – ESPNU (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25th – at LSU – ESPNU (6:00 p.m. East)

Saturday, May 2 – Arkansas – SEC Network (2:00 PM)

Sunday, May 3 – Arkansas – SEC Network (3:30 p.m.)

Sunday, May 10 – In Kentucky – SEC Network (12:00 PM)

SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE

Friday, February 14 – Holy Cross (4 p.m.)

Saturday, February 15 – Holy Cross (2 p.m.)

Sunday, February 16 – Holy Cross (12 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 18 – Winthrop (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 19 – Presbyterians (4 p.m.)

Friday, February 21 – Northwest (4:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 22nd – Northwest (2:00 p.m.)

Sunday, February 23 – Northwest (1.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 25 – North Florida (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, February 28 – Clemson (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 4 – Boston College (7pm)

Friday, March 6th – Cornell (7pm)

Saturday 7 March – Cornell (4 p.m.)

Sunday 8 March – Cornell (1.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 10 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 13 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 14 – Tennessee (4:00 p.m.)

Sunday March 15 – Tennessee (1:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 20 – in Georgia (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 21 – in Georgia (2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 22 – in Georgia (1 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 24 – Charleston Southern (7pm)

Friday, March 27 – Missouri (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 29 – Missouri (1.30 p.m.)

Friday, April 3 – at Ole Miss (7.30 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, April 5 – at Ole Miss’s (2:30 p.m. Eastern)

Tuesday, April 7 – against North Carolina in Charlotte (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 10th – in Vanderbilt (7.30 p.m. Eastern)

Saturday, April 11 – in Vanderbilt (3:00 p.m. East)

Tuesday April 14 – North Carolina A&T (7pm)

Friday, April 17 – Mississippi State (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 18 – Mississippi State (3:00 p.m.)

Friday, April 24th – in the LSU (8 p.m. East)

Sunday, April 26 – in the LSU (3:00 p.m. East)

Tuesday, April 28 – Furman (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 1 – Arkansas (7pm)

Friday, May 8th – in Kentucky (6.30pm)

Saturday May 9th – in Kentucky (2pm)

Tuesday, May 12th – against USC Upstate in North Augusta (7pm)

Thursday, May 14 – Florida (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 15th – Florida (7pm)

Saturday, May 16 – Florida (3:00 p.m.)

