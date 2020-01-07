advertisement

The Gamechanger Fund will now also include projects by and about people with color, the LGBTQ + community and people with disabilities.

Experienced producer Effie T. Brown (“Dear White People”, “Project Greenlight”, “Real women have curves”) has been appointed as the new CEO of Gamechanger, the first film finance fund by and for women, launched in 2013, Brown’s leading role, Gamechanger , will expand the scope of the fund to include projects by and about people with color, the LGBTQ + community and people with disabilities. Gamechanger will address a new, fully monetized development fund, including TV and digital content, that will enable the company to buy, buy, and develop IP for these platforms.

“As a black producer who has been in the business for over 20 years, I know how difficult it is not only to get into the room but to secure funding if you have a culturally different or gender perspective,” said Brown. “I am thrilled to be Gamechanger’s CEO and create a level playing field by providing equity financing for production, development funding and strategic partnerships for people with disabilities, LGBTQ +, women and people with skin color. What also distinguishes us is that the diversity of our content is as diverse as our investor pool. It is clear to our investors that we must pool all of our funds to ensure that these inclusive voices are given the opportunity to tell their story from script to screen. “

Other new additions to the game changer team are producer Nina Yang Bongiovi (“Fruitvale Station”, “Dope”, “Sorry to Bother You”) and Arturo Barquet, EVP and CFO of the Global Production Operations of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group joined the fund as a consultant at; Jennifer Kushner, previously Director of Artist Development at Film Independent, joins as Chief Content Officer; and Brenda Robinson (“Don’t you want to be my neighbor”, “Icarus”) and Naja Pham Lockwood (“The last days in Vietnam”, “Gook”) join the original founding team, which included Geralyn Dreyfous, Dan Cogan and Wendy Belong to Ettinger.

Robinson and Pham Lockwood invest their own money to ensure that Gamechanger is run by skin-colored women and has substantial financial resources.

Upcoming projects on Gamechangers Slate include the previously announced “Passing” under the direction of Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitakers Significant Productions, which is currently in post-production. With Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Camp, the Harlem drama from 1928 tells the story of two African-American women, each of whom can “walk through” white, but who choose to live on opposite sides of the color line. The actress Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut with the adaptation of the novel by Nella Larsen.

The new Gamechanger founder Robinson was responsible for putting together a group of African American investors for the project and invested their own money.

“Gamechanger has been committed to reflecting the community we serve from the start, so we’re excited to have Effie on board with the new founders Brenda and Naja,” said Dreyfous. “Effie’s vision of expanding our filmmaker community and our forays into television and digital development will take us to the next level.”

Ettinger added: “Effie has long been driven by the idea that” diversity “is more than a word. This philosophy will benefit both the richness of Hollywood stories and the end result. Your commitment to high quality storytelling and years of it Experience in supporting underrepresented creators will ensure that we keep our promise. ”

