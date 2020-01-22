advertisement

It’s strange how a television show can take over your life, which leads to you becoming obsessed and thinking about theories that will ultimately make you feel a little empty.

There are many near-perfect television series that deserve a discussion long after the last roll of credits. Breaking Bad, for example, has given us one of the most seamless and thought-provoking endings of all media.

I will no doubt be relaunching the entire series in a few years, and content myself with carefully and poetically observing the narrative flow until a result that looks, feels, and sounds right.

But imagine for a minute that you are in the pub and tell your friends about your plans to see Game of Thrones in its entirety again. Immediately wound up the thread when Bran Stark was still a brave little boy who liked to climb walls.

Imagine that you have a straight face as you tell people that you look forward to seeing the places where the story begins to falter without the structure of the book material. Where character arches make roller coaster dives and coffee cups shake you from the medieval setting like an explosion of dragon fire.

Your buddies would undoubtedly look at you as if you were a little bit crazy, which is frankly sad. Game of Thrones is, to be honest, a great achievement on television, and there is still so much to enjoy when you return to the turbulent, fascinating country of Westeros in the evening.

And yet these shaky end-effects will affect the viewer’s perception for some time. The wise dialogue and the unprecedented building of the world in the first seasons contribute to the disappointment of what lies ahead.

George R. R. Martin – who has not yet given readers a degree – has recently spoken about how things could (and should) have been different.

Speaking to the German publication Welt, Martin announced that three major films were planned to end the series after the seventh season and bring the epic saga to an epic conclusion.

When asked if there was still the potential to turn Game of Thrones into a film, Martin said to the world:

At this point it would not be my decision as HBO controls the film rights for Game of Thrones.

Apart from that, we had actually considered this option: David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two creators of the series, actually wanted to end the saga with three major films after season seven. Game of Thrones should end in the cinema. It was seriously discussed four or five years ago.

Martin then explained why the film series didn’t end:

Because HBO was not committed. Those responsible said: “We produce television series, we are not in the cinema area.” And when HBO makes films, like now with (Deadwood), they only produce them to be shown on television – not in the cinema.

Everything is changing. What is cinema today? What is television? What is streaming? Is Netflix making cinema or television now? Everything mixes. Today we no longer know where the boundaries lie between cinema, streaming providers and television.

Who knows what to expect in the coming years and decades. The story and scope of Game of Thrones will most likely seduce future showrunners who may be interested in ending their version with a film trilogy. Hopefully Martin’s books will be ready in time to guide them …

