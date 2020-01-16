advertisement

We also know why the other prequel was not made.

“Every time a new Targaryen is born, the gods throw the coin in the air and the world holds its breath to see how it will land.”

Prepare to learn everything about Aegon’s conquest of Westeros, the wars of King Aegon I, the rise of Jaehaerys I to the throne, the epic civil war known as the Dragon Dance, and much more the Targaryen house will rule again.

Well, they’re likely to rule TV ratings with the new Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

After it was confirmed that the House of the Dragon had received an episode contract for Season 1, Deadline confirmed that the show was scheduled for release in 2022.

“I suspect it will be sometime in 2022,” said HBO President Casey Bloys when asked in an interview about a release date recently.

The project is written by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal. It is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood book House of the Dragon, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Battle of the Bastards director Miguel Sapochnik and Condal work on the show as show runners and act as GoT co-executive producers Martin and Vince Gerardis as executive producers.

In an earlier interview with JOE, George R. R. Martin shared some details about some of the projects he’s working on, including House of the Dragon.

“I have a lot of my stuff in different stages of development. Sandkings, The Ice Dragon, Wild Cards and of course we are developing a number of Game of Thrones prequels, mostly from Fire and Blood. The book of Targaryen history that I wrote in November, “he said.

The events in Fire and Blood take place centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones and revolve around House Targaryen – the only family of dragon lords who survived the fate of Valyria when they settled on Dragonstone.

The novel begins with the legendary Aegon, the conqueror, the creator of the Iron Throne and the person who conquered the Seven Kingdoms.

The novel then tells of the generations of Targaryens who fought for this icon until the civil war that almost tore their dynasty apart.

In the course of the novel, the dance of the dragons, the fall of Valyria and the origin of the three dragon eggs from Daenerys are discussed.

Of course, this isn’t the only Game of Thrones prequel that HBO has been chasing. A pilot film was made for Jane Goldman’s series, which takes place in the Age of Heroes, but a full season contract was never given.

Bloys explained why Goldman’s series never got the green light.

“In development, with pilots, sometimes things come together, sometimes not,” he said.

“One of the things that Jane thought was wonderfully received was a challenge. There was a lot more world creation because she set her 8,000 years before the (mother ship) show. That’s a big change. One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book, so it became a bit more of a road map for a series order. “

“I think Jane did a great job, it was a big challenge, but there was nothing I could point out and say, oh, one element didn’t work, just it didn’t quite fit overall,” added Bloys.

“This is one of the reasons why we thought about whether there is a Game of Thrones life in relation to Game of Thrones. We deliberately developed several projects. We would have been lucky enough to have a single pilot. ” pilot go and be a success, but as you know, many attempts are required in development to get it right.

All in all, we’re just looking forward to going back to Westeros … or Valyria … or Pentos … or Essos … or where this new show is going.

Bring it on.

Just don’t botch the end.

