HBO program director Casey Bloys also released further information on the canceled Naomi Watts pilot project.

Game of Thrones fans won’t have to wait long for the first of many evolving prequel series to reach HBO’s cable waves. In a new chat with Variety, HBO program director Casey Bloys pointed out a possible broadcast date for 2022, which is likely to be the first spin-off: “House of the Dragon” series has not yet set any production dates – he told retailers that the team is “especially in the groundbreaking history”. … I guess we’ll see it in the air in ’22. “

In the final days of HBO’s fantasy hit, the cable outfit hinted at a number of potential spin-offs, sequels, and prequels that could follow the Smash series. At one point, the rumored series was four and then five possible offers. The first to make it out of the gate: “House of the Dragon”, which focused on the early days of House Targaryen.

In November, HBO announced that it would place a series order for the prequel “House of the Dragon” series. Emmy director and throne alum Miguel Sapochnik lead the pilot and show the series together with Ryan Condal. With George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis as executive producers, the new prequel series is based on Martin’s “Fire and Blood” novel and takes place 300 years before the original series and focuses on the rise of House Targaryen.

Other possible series have fallen by the wayside in recent months, including a prequel set starring Naomi Watts by writer Jane Goldman. Bloys was a bit more talkative than the pilot of this show, which HBO wanted to pass on earlier this year.

“Pilots – sometimes they come together, sometimes they don’t,” said Bloys. “And I would say that was very much the case here. There is nothing I would point out and say, “Oh, that was the problem.” … That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so a lot more inventions were required. One of the advantages of “House of the Dragon” is that there was a text by George and a bit more a roadmap. [Goldmans Prequel] had more challenges building a world, but I think she did a wonderful job … there was no blatant thing. “

