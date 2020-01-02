advertisement

The Game of Thrones cast has gathered around star Maisie Williams after sharing an emotional Instagram post on “say no”.

The actress, who played the hugely popular Arya on the hit show, was thinking about her big year 2019, when the fantasy series ended after eight seasons.

She shared a photo surrounded by flower pots with her friend Reuben Selby.

The star stretched out his arms while wearing a Nike sweater while Selby sat down with a gray hoodie, reports The Sun.

Williams wrote on Instagram: “This year was the best. I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself.

“I started saying no.

“I stopped worrying about the past, I stopped wanting the future, and I started loving life for what it is today – because today is a gift, so they call it” Presence “.”

media_cameraMaisie Williams said 2019 was “the best” because she fell in love with Creative Director Reuben Selby. Image: Getty Images

“I took the time to do more of the things that I enjoy. In 2020, more days will probably pass to look after our potted plant children, which sounds perfect to me.

“For everyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you want to make. You can take it with you. So take advantage of not only the day but also your life. Happy New Year.”

Former co-stars Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) supported her younger co-star.

media_cameraBoth Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie, and Lena Heady, who played Cersei, supported their younger co-star. Image: HBO

Heady added love hearts to the post, while Coster-Waldau gave the post a similar note.

After Game of Thrones’ controversial ending last year, Williams will be featured in the exciting upcoming comedy Two Weeks to Live next time.

A young girl follows, whose mother cut her off from the outside world after her father’s death and taught her survival techniques.

But when Kim returns to the big wide world, things go wrong when she meets two guys in a pub and escapes with them, who are persecuted by a gang of dangerous gangsters and the police.

She will also appear in the long-delayed X-Men film New Mutants.

media_cameraMaisie Williams (right) with co-stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones. Image: HBO

Heady is currently filming an adaptation of Oliver Twist for Williams’ co-stars, in which he is playing a gender-specific version of villain Bill Sikes alongside pop star Rita Ora as Artful Dodger. As for Coster-Waldau, his next film will be the thriller The Silencing. The actor also recently reported on Game Of Thrones’ unexpected plunge into the Golden Globes, insisting that he can’t complain that the final season received only one nomination.

media_cameraMaisie Williams spoke about how her friendship with GoT co-star Sophie Turner helped her overcome the insanity of the series’ wild popularity. Picture: AFP

Originally released as GoT-Cast support star after emotional post

