GAME of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar died suddenly on Christmas Eve at his home in Belfast.

The Sun reports that the over-30s from Portrush also appeared on the hit BBC show, Line of Duty, and in the award-winning HBO drama, reports Belfast Live.

It is not known how the actor died.

media_cameraGame Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has passed away. Image: HBO

He died on December 24th at his home in East Belfast.

Pamela Smyth, head of Crowd Makeup at Game of Thrones, said Dunbar stood out from the thousands of extras on the set.

She said: “Even among the thousands of extras that came through the auditorium on thrones, Andrew was always outstanding.

“Always professional and friendly with a big smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by the whole GoT family. “

media_cameraGame Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar died with his friend and actor Andy McClay. Image: HBO

Fellow actor and friend Andy McClay paid tribute to his “special” buddy, who also worked as a DJ.

He said: “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was only something special about him.

“ANDREW ALWAYS STANDS”

“People always felt good about him, happy, excited for the day’s work and it was always a lot of fun when he was there.

“I would say most of us felt the same way when we got to the set. We wanted Andrew to be there, we would be looking for him.” It was like a gel that held us all together.

“Many people plan to travel to his funeral. Actors, directors, makeup and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him.

media_cameraGame of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has passed away. Image: Instagram

“He did a lot of different things, including his work as a Game of Thrones tour guide, where he was brilliant.

“He could have done it as a professional actor, but he really wanted to do his art and his DJ.”

Principle Still’s Game of Thrones photographer Helen Sloan praised Dunbar’s professionalism.

WELCOME TRIBUTES

She said, “Yesterday morning we heard the terrible news that we lost one of our Thrones Family. Andrew Dunbar was an absolute gem. Funny, charming, beautiful – and this impression of Miguel will never be surpassed.

“When we were preparing to shoot season eight, a replacement was needed. I knew exactly who I wanted – the hunt for Andy began.

“They told me he had just left and I ran into the parking lot behind him and asked if he was ready for it.

“He said he was leaving that night – but he wanted to do everything to help. He came back and dressed only for me.

media_cameraGame Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has passed away. Image: HBO

“Even though he knew that I couldn’t give him the photos afterwards. Fits well. I am now violating the publication rules. These photos have to be seen and shared with friends. Because he looks like a total legend.

“An excellent addition to thrones. A beautiful performer – and a great guy.

“Andy – an absolute hit. The last time I saw him was at our friend’s funeral. And we hugged warmly and quietly. I wish we could have talked more. “

