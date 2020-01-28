advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game is the latest hip-hop artist to rally support for the NBA to change its logo in honor Kobe Bryant. The rap veteran went online this week to urge the league to write history in memory of Black Mamba.

Key facts: The Los Angeles native hit Instagram on Tuesday to share his push for a Kobe-themed logo.

It should be obvious. #NBA #ChangeTheLogo #RipBrother #RipGigi #MambaMentality

A message shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 28, 2020 at 8:25 am PST

On a related note: In the past few days, rap stars Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and Boosie Badazz pushed for a Kobe Bryant NBA logo.

HOW I FEEL FUCK DAT #ripkobe PUT IT ON THE NBA LOGO NOW #petitionthisshit

A message shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) January 26, 2020 at 19:32 PST

#Letsdoit @nba

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on ​​January 26, 2020 at 8:26 p.m. PST

Petition on @ballislife go sign !!!

A message shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on January 27, 2020 at 3:48 p.m. PST

To tattoo

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@ 2chainz) on January 27, 2020 at 3:58 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: This week, a petition went viral urging the league to consider replacing its NBA logo.

Fans have launched a petition to change the NBA logo to have Kobe on it. The petition already has more than 500,000 signatures in a few hours. You can find the link in our story if you also want to sign #MambasForever Graphic by: @tysonbeck

A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife) on January 27, 2020 at 2:04 p.m. PST

Before you leave: A few days ago, 2 Chainz offered fans a preview of his tribute song to Kobe “Speechless” on social networks.

MUTE

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@ 2chainz) on January 27, 2020 at 02:16 PST

