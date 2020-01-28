West Coast Rapper Game is the latest hip-hop artist to rally support for the NBA to change its logo in honor Kobe Bryant. The rap veteran went online this week to urge the league to write history in memory of Black Mamba.
Key facts: The Los Angeles native hit Instagram on Tuesday to share his push for a Kobe-themed logo.
It should be obvious. #NBA #ChangeTheLogo #RipBrother #RipGigi #MambaMentality
On a related note: In the past few days, rap stars Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and Boosie Badazz pushed for a Kobe Bryant NBA logo.
HOW I FEEL FUCK DAT #ripkobe PUT IT ON THE NBA LOGO NOW #petitionthisshit
#Letsdoit @nba
Petition on @ballislife go sign !!!
To tattoo
Wait, there is more: This week, a petition went viral urging the league to consider replacing its NBA logo.
Fans have launched a petition to change the NBA logo to have Kobe on it. The petition already has more than 500,000 signatures in a few hours. You can find the link in our story if you also want to sign #MambasForever Graphic by: @tysonbeck
Before you leave: A few days ago, 2 Chainz offered fans a preview of his tribute song to Kobe “Speechless” on social networks.
MUTE
