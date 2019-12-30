advertisement

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. – It all started with a photo and neighbors calling the Pennsylvania Game Commission to report that two dogs have chased a deer on the ice on Shickshinny Lake. That deer died later.

“Those two dogs chased the deer on the ice, making the problem even bigger, the deer being exhausted and then actually getting to the point where the deer died, either by attack or exhaustion,” said officer Mark Rutkowski of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Rutkowski says that what happened to that deer last week is actually illegal, but not uncommon. He says the office in the northeast of the region sees such incidents four to five times a year.

advertisement

“The law does stipulate that your animals – pets – especially dogs, cannot chase game or wildlife,” Rutkowski said.

Rutkowski explained that dogs can only be used while hunting for flushing.

“Traditionally, people use dog dogs to chase rabbits. It is more of a flushing technique, whether they are hunting pheasants or quail or rabbits. They would use those specific hunting dogs for flushing. This specimen was far from near a hunting incident,” Rutkowski added.

The Game Commission tells Newswatch 16 that the owner of the two dogs is cooperating in the investigation, but that they are being penalized.

“Those dog owners can face is a quote for allowing their dogs to chase or attack animals in the wild, and replacement costs can be assessed for the animals that are lost,” Rutkowski said.

Regarding what you can do to prevent such an incident with your pet, the game committee says the answer is simple: follow the law and keep your dog on a lead.

“We are warning people who have dogs that can leave their yard that at some point they should definitely be tied up, or an invisible fence,” Rutkowski said.

The owner of those dogs would eventually have to pay $ 800 in refund for that deer, as well as a hefty fine.

41.217151

-76.190691

advertisement