advertisement

Former Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said he was disappointed and surprised by his firing on Wednesday, two seasons after taking the team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

“I was very surprised when it happened,” Gallant told his hometown newspaper, the Pioneer Gazette in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada. “You don’t see anything like that when you have 2 1/2 years inside.”

Gallant led the Golden Knights to a 51-24-7 record in their 2017-18 debut season. They lost to the Washington Capitals in a five-game Stanley Cup Final.

advertisement

“I’m very far away,” the 56-year-old Gallant said after posting a 118-75-20 record with the Golden Knights. “I like the training. … If an opportunity arises, I will definitely look into it. “

The Golden Knights just one point off a play-off point at the time he was fired, plus he was named head of the Pacific Division team at this month’s All-Star Game celebrations.

He has been replaced in the All-Star Game by Rick Tochhet of the Arizona Coyotes.

“I talked to the NHL about it and they let me go, but I didn’t feel comfortable (I would go),” Gallant told the Pioneer Journal. “I just said I’m going to pass faster.”

– Starting the media level

advertisement