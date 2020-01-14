advertisement

It’s been a tough month since Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened the new Rise of the Resistance eclipse for big buzz and large crowds combined with chronic downtime and customer complaints.

Which raises the obvious question: Will Disneyland face the same rush of visitors and downtime when the much-anticipated attraction hits Friday, January 17th, in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?

Rise of the Resistance is recruiting recruits to join a battle between the evil First Order and the heroic resistance. On the way, the recruits are captured on board a star destroyer, break out of a first-order detention cell, escape the claws of Kylo Ren and flee back to a secret base on the Star Wars planet Batuu, the scene of the new Galaxy Edge lands in Hollywood Disneyland and Disney Studios.

The new Star Wars ride has attracted a large crowd that arrives every day before sunrise to secure a place in the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue. Critics praise the new attraction, which takes an amazing 15 minutes. Rise of the Resistance is one of the top rated attractions in Walt Disney World, according to official Disney information.

The Florida version of the ride has had a long list of issues since its December 5 debut. Most of it was a series of downtime issues that gave Batuu East teams a number of headaches.

Touring Plans, which uses big data and statistical analysis to calculate ride time in theme parks, estimates that Rise of the Resistance currently has a 70 percent or better capacity at the opening of the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after going under 60 percent lies.

The trace-free Dark Rise of the Resistance flight has proven to be far less reliable than the flight simulator Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which started with the debut of the Edge theme of the two galaxies on every coast.

Downtime on the Smugglers Run has been close to zero since the opening day in Disneyland. Smugglers Run benefits from four separate turntables with individual Millennium Falcon cockpits. This means that three of the four turntables may not work and the attraction may still be open to the public.

The four-rides-in-one race of resistance is not so happy. The attraction is made up of a series of successive experiences. This means that a single problem can affect the entire trip.

The 15-minute “Rise of the Resistance” attraction includes several pre-presentations in a standby room, a resistance transport shuttle, a Star Destroyer hangar, and a first-order detention cell before drivers get into a dark, non-marking vehicle. The state-of-the-art ride includes elevators, motion platforms, audio animatronics and special effects. A disruption in one step on the way can bring the trip to a standstill.

In Florida, the Rise of the Resistance attraction and queue are evacuated when the trip collapses, according to WDW News Today.

Due to the complexity of the technologically advanced race, Rise of the Resistance takes longer to open than most Disney attractions. During the first month of operation, the Florida trip experienced longer downtimes several times a day. That means fewer drivers per hour and more complaints from disappointed visitors.

The Resistance Intersystem Transport Ship at the beginning of the attraction serves as a narrative device to take drivers from Batuu to the Star Destroyer into space. Imagine it like the elevator in the haunted castle. The drivers are in the transport shuttle – the first of four attractions in Rise of the Resistance – while the ground rumbles and shakes under their feet and simulates take-off and flight.

If the transport shuttle fails, Rise of the Resistance is temporarily out of order. In Florida, drivers were taken behind the scenes to bypass the transportation shuttle and escorted through a back door to the attraction, according to WDW News Today.

Disney never does that. Visitors are rarely led behind the stage and practically never skip a line to enter an attraction through a back door. But it shows the pressure that Disney World is putting on visitors who want to experience Rise of the Resistance.

Not every problem will bring Rise of the Resistance to a standstill. If the Kylo Ren animatronics fail, an alternative B-mode scene will be played on a huge video screen cleverly disguised as a Star Destroyer space window.

Like its Florida counterpart, Disneyland will use a virtual queue to assign drivers to boarding groups. Disneyland visitors must log in to the Disneyland app to secure a Rise of the Resistance boarding group in the virtual queue. Push notifications are sent to Disneyland visitors when it’s time for their boarding group to ride Rise of the Resistance.

Disney Hollywood Studios have issued FastPasses to visitors who have been pushed out of the “Rise of the Resistance” queue due to unexpected downtime so they can return when the trip reopens. Frustrated Florida visitors who have been waiting all day to ride Rise of the Resistance to leave disappointed have received free tickets to return another day, according to WDW News Today.

