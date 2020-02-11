advertisement

When Samsung released the Galaxy Fold last fall, it felt more like a test run than the beginning of a trend. There was no doubt that more foldable phones would follow – including from Samsung itself – but no one who wanted to buy a new daily driver would take a risk on a phone that reviewers talked months earlier about a standard flagship they knew would work . But now that Samsung has proven that it can make foldable phones and competitors have started releasing their own foldable phones, the company is back with a device that may have legs.

During its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on Tuesday, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike the Fold, the Z Flip is a full-sized phone when it is unfolded, but incredibly compact when it is folded. If you’ve seen the new foldable Motorola Razr, you already have a pretty good idea of ​​what the Galaxy Z Flip looks like.

Just like the Galaxy S and Note, the Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch full-screen OLED screen, complete with the same perforated selfie camera that can be found on the Galaxy S20. What you won’t find on the Galaxy S20 is the Infinity Flex Display that is installed on the Z Flip. Samsung says that this flexible screen delivers “incredible color quality and reduced blue light”, as well as minimal edges around the edges and no notch.

Samsung also markets the Z Flip as a phone for influencers, and explains that the phone can be unfolded to free up stopping corners and placed on a flat surface to activate Flex mode. In Flex mode, the user experience is optimized for hands-free selfies and vlogging, because the top screen shows you what the camera is seeing, while the bottom screen contains all the necessary controls for creating and editing the video.

With a dual battery of 3,300 mAh, Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Flip lasts all day, which is vital for a phone that someone could use instead of a non-folding flagship. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in the colors Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, prices start at $ 1,399 and pre-orders start soon.

