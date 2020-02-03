advertisement

With just over a week to go until this year’s first major mobile press conference, we came across the biggest Galaxy leak of the season, a hands-on video of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone. The Z Flip becomes Samsung’s second version of foldable handsets, a phone with the same design as the Motorola Razr that is now available for pre-order. The clamshell design makes the handset a lot easier to carry than the Galaxy Fold, which still looks huge when folded. In addition, the Z Flip would be the first Samsung foldable with an ultra-thin glass screen and a cheaper price tag. Add to that a flagship processor from 2019 and the Z Flip is a much better offer than the medium Razr clamshell. These are only rumors for now, but the video below can at least confirm the design of the Z Flip.

Posted on Twitter by speaker / designer Ben Geskin, the video below shows someone who controls the phone with one hand. The person can easily fold and unfold the handset and turn it around.

The device is quite long, certainly longer than initially thought, and is reminiscent of the Xperia flagships of Sony 2019, although those handsets do not fold.

The screen has a perforator camera on the top and the fold is not visible until you fold the handset. It is unclear whether the glass covers the screen, but there are no lumps and bumps visible, the kind of drawing that according to Motorola is normal for its Razr foldable. However, the video is too short and does not offer different angles of that foldable display.

When folded, the two sides of the handset appear to be closed like a book, and apparently there is no opening, as was the case with the Galaxy Fold. That would be another indication that the screen is not as vulnerable as the fold. However, the handset will be properly folded, which can be expected from every folding handset at the moment.

On the outside we have a secondary 1-inch display that shows the time, date and life of the battery in addition to a dual lens camera. The clip was recorded on January 31 in a French-speaking country, according to the date shown on both internal and external screens.

Finally, this Galaxy Z Flip prototype comes in purple, which is one of the expected launch colors for the new foldable series.

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 on 11 February.

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world.

